As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'

Officials from Dhaka and Washington sat down for a partnership dialogue focussing on various issues of mutual interest at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday.

After the meeting, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the issue of sanctions on the RAB was a "complicated" one as she highlighted the country's concerns about human rights violations by the elite police unit.

"We did discuss it today. Although I would say it’s only a short part of a very broad dialogue. We have concerns about how the RAB has performed, about extra-judicial killings, about disappearances."

However, there have been signs of progress in the last three months in terms of addressing some of those concerns, according to Nuland.

"We have received a paper today with some of the government plans and look forward to working together on these issues because cooperation on our security and counterterrorism is so important."

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, who led the Bangladesh delegation at the talks, said the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to better understand and explain their positions on certain issues.

"We have raised deep concern about the recent US Treasury sanctions imposed on the RAB and related individuals, and not only explained how this might affect the efforts of the Bangladesh government to combat terrorism and transnational crimes but also elaborated [on how] our Government has been addressing the challenges."

"We look forward to continuing our discussion in this regard."

Dhaka has also given a "non-paper dossier" outlining the RAB's recent performances along with some of the government's initiatives, according to Momen

"They will take it back and look at it. We will continue our discussions in several formats and hopefully, this issue will be resolved in due course."

Asked how the two countries could bolster ties while the sanctions on the RAB remained in effect, Nuland said, "The United States is never going to be silent when we see human rights abuses and violations of basic law."

"We talked about it. We are going to continue to work through it because our continued cooperation in law enforcement and counterterrorism is important."