Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92

Published: 19 Mar 2022 11:02 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 11:02 AM BdST

Shahabuddin Ahmed, the former president and chief justice of Bangladesh, has died at the age of 92 while in hospital care.

His death was confirmed around 10:20 am on Saturday by his son-in-law, Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali.

The former president had been suffering from complications due to old age for some time.

He was hospitalised on Feb 21 after his condition deteriorated, his household aide Abdul Motalib told bdnews24.com.

“He was living very carefully during the spike in coronavirus cases,” he said. “He never contracted it.”

 

