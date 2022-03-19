Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92

His death was confirmed around 10:20 am on Saturday by his son-in-law, Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali.

The former president had been suffering from complications due to old age for some time.

He was hospitalised on Feb 21 after his condition deteriorated, his household aide Abdul Motalib told bdnews24.com.

“He was living very carefully during the spike in coronavirus cases,” he said. “He never contracted it.”

More to follow