Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2022 11:02 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 11:02 AM BdST
Shahabuddin Ahmed, the former president and chief justice of Bangladesh, has died at the age of 92 while in hospital care.
His death was confirmed around 10:20 am on Saturday by his son-in-law, Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali.
He was hospitalised on Feb 21 after his condition deteriorated, his household aide Abdul Motalib told bdnews24.com.
“He was living very carefully during the spike in coronavirus cases,” he said. “He never contracted it.”
More to follow
More stories
- US official Nuland due in Dhaka
- Hamza’s Independence Award cancelled
- Devotees urged to follow health rules on Shab-e-Barat
- 2 teens drown in bid to save friend
- Girl set on fire by brother-in-law dies
- Govt to review Hamza’s Independence Award
- bdnews24.com reporter hurt in mugging bid
- All plans focus on children: Hasina
Recent Stories
- Hasina thanks Modi for India’s help in evacuation of Bangladeshis from Ukraine
- Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine
- US official Nuland to visit Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Govt drops Amir Hamza from Independence Award list
- Bangladeshis urged to follow health protocols during Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Two teens drown in attempt to rescue friend from Padma in Rajshahi
Opinion
Most Read
- Govt drops Amir Hamza from Independence Award list over controversy
- US official Nuland to visit Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh’s Balance of Payments deficit hits new high as imports rise on pandemic recovery
- Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine
- Shakib, Miraz, Taskin power Bangladesh to first win in South Africa
- Girl set on fire by brother-in-law dies in Dhaka hospital
- Two teens drown in attempt to rescue friend from Padma in Rajshahi
- Rakibur Rahman, a three-time DSE president, dies at 72
- Xi says conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests: Chinese media