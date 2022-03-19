Home > Bangladesh

Hasina thanks Modi for India’s help in evacuation of Bangladeshis from Ukraine

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2022 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 02:19 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has thanked Narendra Modi for India’s support and assistance in rescuing and evacuating some stranded Bangladeshis along with Indians from Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast amid war.

“The wholehearted cooperation that your government has been extending in this regard is a testament to the unique and enduring relationship that our two countries have been enjoying over the years,” she wrote in a letter to her Indian counterpart.

India has been conducting an operation to evacuate its citizens from Ukrainian cities besieged by Russian forces. The Indian government said 23,000 of its citizens were evacuated from Ukraine until Mar 15.

It also rescued 147 foreign nationals, including at least 13 Bangladeshis.

Hasina recalled Modi’s visit to Bangladesh during the celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary last year.

“Our bilateral ties have been further consolidated through meaningful engagements at all levels over the past years,” she wrote.

“I am confident that both Bangladesh and India would continue to stand by each other in all the time and work together to realize the collective aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.”

She also wished Modi a “very happy” Holi.

