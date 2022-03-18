Two teens drown in attempt to rescue friend from Padma in Rajshahi

The incident took place in the city's Borokuthi neighbourhood around 11:30 am on Friday, said Mazharul Islam, chief of Boalia Police Station.

The victims were identified as Borokuthi residents 'Nirob', 15, and 'Shahin', 16. Both of them were eighth-graders in local schools.

A group of 10 friends, including Nirob and Shahin, had gone to bathe in the river in the morning, Mazharul said, said citing some locals.

When one of their friends, Sajed, began struggling to stay afloat, Nirob and Shahin rushed to his aid. None of the three boys knew how to swim, according to Mazharul.

While Sajed eventually made it back to shore, Nirob and Shahin drowned.

Fire service personnel later pulled the boys out of the river and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors.