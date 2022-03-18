Girl set on fire by brother-in-law dies in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2022 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 02:57 PM BdST
A child, who sustained severe burn injuries after being set on fire by her brother-in-law in Dhaka’s Adabar, has succumbed to her wounds.
The 10-year-old 'Mitu' died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery on Friday after suffering burns on 98 percent of her body, according to Sub-Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.
Mitu’s younger brother 'Bappi', 5, who also had 8 percent of his body burnt in the incident, remains in hospital care.
Mitu and Bappi, were hospitalised on Tuesday after their brother-in-law 'Alauddin' poured kerosene on the siblings and set them on fire before leaving them locked inside a house in Adabar's Shunibir Housing, police said.
Alauddin is a rickshaw-puller who has two wives, both of whom are garment workers, said Assistant Commissioner Mujib Ahmed Patwari of DMP's Mohammadpur Zone.
Alauddin lived in Shunibir Housing with his first wife. The children's elder sister was his other wife, who resided in the same neighbourhood, Patwari said.
Mitu and Bappi lived with their mother, a domestic worker, in a rented flat nearby. he added.
The siblings had allegedly insulted Alauddin for beating their sister, prompting the grisly act, according to police.
“When everyone left for work that day, Alauddin brought Mitu and Bappi over to his place by saying that he would give them chocolates. He then doused them in kerosene, set them on fire and fled the area,” said Patwari.
Police arrested Alauddin on Wednesday. A court subsequently recorded his confessional statement the next day.
