Bangladeshis urged to follow health protocols during Shab-e-Barat celebrations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2022 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 03:31 PM BdST
Highlighting the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic Foundation has requested citizens to be mindful of health and safety protocols while participating in the Shab-e-Barat festivities despite a recent ebb in infections.
Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 14th night of the month of Sha'ban in the Islamic calendar, which starts on Friday.
It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.
Muslim men offer special prayers at mosques as families exchange bread and sweets while giving handouts to the poor on the occasion.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages marking Shab-e-Barat.
The Islamic Foundation has also organised a special sermon and prayer session after the Maghrib and Isha prayers followed by another session at 2 am Saturday at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
