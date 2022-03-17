Police recover body of newborn from Anandabazar waste pile
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2022 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 05:03 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a newborn from a pile of waste next to the Babupura Police Outpost in Anandabazar.
The boy’s body was recovered around 10 am on Thursday.
Locals saw a woman with mental disabilities touching the newborn amid the waste and called the police, said Inspector Md Kamruzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station.
The child looked about a day old at the time of death. The body has been sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police are trying to find whoever dumped the body in the waste. Kamruzzaman said the child did not belong to the woman with mental disabilities.
>>>>>>>
Keywords:
More stories
- Bangladesh gets $120m in WB loans for food security
- Mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- Crippling traffic halts Dhaka
- Nation celebrating Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Mercury hits 37°C as heat wave sweeps over country
- PM: Air force must reach international standards
- Law ministry to send opinion on Khaleda appeal Wednesday
- Bangladesh sits for talks with Saudi Arabia
Recent Stories
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $120m in loans to improve food security
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- 3 die in bus-microbus crash in Narsingdi
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on his 102nd birthday
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
Opinion
Most Read
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Mercury rises to 37°C as Bangladesh bakes in heat wave
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Moscow, Beijing working on SWIFT workaround: Russian lawmaker
- Ukrainian forces strike back at Russia, as Biden sends more firepower
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future
- Putin says Russia will achieve goals in Ukraine, won't bow to West