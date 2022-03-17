Police recover body of newborn from Anandabazar waste pile

The boy’s body was recovered around 10 am on Thursday.

Locals saw a woman with mental disabilities touching the newborn amid the waste and called the police, said Inspector Md Kamruzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station.

The child looked about a day old at the time of death. The body has been sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police are trying to find whoever dumped the body in the waste. Kamruzzaman said the child did not belong to the woman with mental disabilities.

