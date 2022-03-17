‘Mujib - The Making of A Nation’: Posters of Bangabandhu biopic released

People related to the film had earlier said it would be named ‘Bangabandhu’ but his eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the new name, said Ishan Ali Raja, a director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

In Bangla, the name is ‘Mujib – Ekti Jatir Rupokar’. The film will be released in both Bangla and English.

A trailer of the film was also set to be released later on Thursday after the name was announced at the BFDC in Dhaka amid celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary.

A Bangladesh-India joint production, the film has been directed by Bollywood filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo has played the character of Bangabandhu, Nusrat Imrose Tisha has worked as Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Nusraat Faria as Sheikh Hasina, and Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmad.

The shooting has ended and the film is at the post-production stage. It is expected to be released this year.