‘Mujib - The Making of A Nation’: Posters of Bangabandhu biopic released
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2022 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 07:30 PM BdST
Posters of “Mujib - The Making of A Nation” have been released after the finalisation of the name of the biographical film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
People related to the film had earlier said it would be named ‘Bangabandhu’ but his eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the new name, said Ishan Ali Raja, a director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.
A trailer of the film was also set to be released later on Thursday after the name was announced at the BFDC in Dhaka amid celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary.
A Bangladesh-India joint production, the film has been directed by Bollywood filmmaker Shyam Benegal.
The shooting has ended and the film is at the post-production stage. It is expected to be released this year.
