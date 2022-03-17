Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on his 102nd birthday

Hasina placed a wreath near the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on Thursday morning.

She then observed a moment of silence for the architect of Bangladesh’s independence. Bangladesh is also celebrating the day as National Children’s Day.

Born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Mar 17, 1920, Bangabandhu eventually led the Bengali struggle for autonomy and independence from Pakistan.

He declared the independence of Bangladesh right before he was arrested by the Pakistani army on Mar 26, 1971.

His work triggered the Liberation War and Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign state after a nine-month bloodbath when the Pakistani occupational forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.

Bangabandhu's birthday celebrations started in the early hours of Thursday. Various programmes have been organised across the country, including Tungipara, in his honour.

The national flag has been hoisted at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private institutions and educational institutions, all government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayer programmes will be held in all mosques, temples, pagodas, churches and other religious institutions across the country.

President Abdul Hamid and Hasina will visit Bangabandhu's tomb in Gopalganj’s Tungipara at 11 am to pay their respects. A special prayer session will be held at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

The Awami League will hold a talk in Tungipara at 2:30 pm on Friday. Party President Hasina will preside over the meeting.