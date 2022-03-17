Children are at the heart of Bangladesh’s development plans, says Hasina

“We’ve achieved the status of a developing country. We’re committed to establishing Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous nation,” she said at an event to mark Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary and National Children’s Day in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Thursday.

“We’ll celebrate the centenary of independence in 2071. I’ve formulated that plan for development until 2100. All our plans have been made with the children’s future at heart.”

She recited from Sukanta Bhattacharya’s poem Chharpatra in Bangla, which can roughly be translated into English:

“I’ll make this world livable for this child before I go –

That is my surefooted promise to this newborn.”

Hasina recalled how she and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived the massacre of their family. Their father and the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujib was assassinated along with most members of the family on Aug 15, 1975.

“My son [Sajeeb Wazed Joy] and Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq are present here. We’d to live like refugees abroad with the pain of losing our loved ones.”

The prime minister said she returned home when the collaborators of Pakistan were reigning in Bangladesh. “I returned to fulfil my father’s dream, to change the fate of the people.”

She said she was working so that the children do not have to live with the pain of losing their loved ones. “The Father of the Nation loved children very much. This is why I declared Mar 17 Children’s Day when we returned to power after 21 years.”

“My son Joy was fortunate to play with my father. When he [Bangabandhu] played with children, he himself appeared to be a child. This was the biggest side of his character – his simplicity. But unfortunately, even children were not spared in ’75,” Hasina said referring to the killing of her brother Sheikh Russel, who was 11 years old during the carnage.

Hasina described the role of Bangabandhu in establishing children’s rights. The Children’s Act was passed during his tenure after independence.

The prime minister said a Mujib Folklore Fair will be held in Tungipara from Mar 21 to Mar 26 on Rehana’s orders. The fair will include various arrangements to highlight Bangladesh’s folklore.