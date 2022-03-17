Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2022 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 06:07 PM BdST
Osman Gani, the chief of Chakaria Police Station in Cox's Bazar, has been removed from his post after he was photographed cutting a birthday cake with a fugitive wanted in an attempt to murder case.
He has been attached to the police lines following his withdrawal from duty, Cox's Bazar's Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman said on Thursday.
On Mar 2, Gani celebrated his birthday at his office with a group of people that included the absconding suspect Arhan Mahmud alias Rubel, according to Hasanuzzaman.
Citing the case against Arhan, police said a group of armed assailants had stabbed and injured Tarekul Islam, a member of Chakaria Upazila Chhatra League, and vandalised his motorcycle.
Police submitted the final report on the case a few months ago and the matter is currently pending in court.
Gani could not be reached for comment.
