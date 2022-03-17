Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed

He has been attached to the police lines following his withdrawal from duty, Cox's Bazar's Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman said on Thursday.

On Mar 2, Gani celebrated his birthday at his office with a group of people that included the absconding suspect Arhan Mahmud alias Rubel, according to Hasanuzzaman.

The matter came to the police's attention after a photograph of the gathering surfaced on social media. The authorities subsequently removed him for tarnishing the image of the police, said Hasanuzzaman.

Citing the case against Arhan, police said a group of armed assailants had stabbed and injured Tarekul Islam, a member of Chakaria Upazila Chhatra League, and vandalised his motorcycle.

Tarekul's younger brother Tanjimul Islam later started a case against 10 people, with Arhan, the expelled general secretary of the Chakaria Upazila Chhatra League unit, being named as the key suspect.

Police submitted the final report on the case a few months ago and the matter is currently pending in court.

Gani could not be reached for comment.