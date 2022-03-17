bdnews24.com journalist injured in attempted mugging

The incident occurred at 7:15pm on Thursday at Bangabandhu Avenue, his wife Shahnaz Parveen said.

While returning from Dhaka Reporters’ Unity’s Family Day celebrations in Munshiganj, Kamal was attacked that left his lips bleeding and required emergency stitches.

“We dropped off from DRU’s bus in front of Awami League’s office at Gulistan and was looking for a rickshaw to go to Azimpur,” Shahnaz said.

“As we’re about to get on a rickshaw, a person ran at [Kamal] and shoved him hard. He lost his footing and bashed into a microbus behind him… blood poured out from his lips.”

Although they failed to rob anything, they intended to steal Kamal’s bag and mobile phone, she said.

People gathered as Shahnaz screamed and the man fled in a blink.

Kamal received seven stiches on his lips at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Kamal’s family has not contacted the police over the incident.