bdnews24.com journalist injured in attempted mugging
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2022 11:03 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:03 PM BdST
Assailants have injured bdnews24.com senior reporter Kamal Hossain Talukder while mugging him at Dhaka's Gulistan.
The incident occurred at 7:15pm on Thursday at Bangabandhu Avenue, his wife Shahnaz Parveen said.
While returning from Dhaka Reporters’ Unity’s Family Day celebrations in Munshiganj, Kamal was attacked that left his lips bleeding and required emergency stitches.
“We dropped off from DRU’s bus in front of Awami League’s office at Gulistan and was looking for a rickshaw to go to Azimpur,” Shahnaz said.
“As we’re about to get on a rickshaw, a person ran at [Kamal] and shoved him hard. He lost his footing and bashed into a microbus behind him… blood poured out from his lips.”
Although they failed to rob anything, they intended to steal Kamal’s bag and mobile phone, she said.
People gathered as Shahnaz screamed and the man fled in a blink.
Kamal received seven stiches on his lips at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Kamal’s family has not contacted the police over the incident.
- Newborn’s body found in waste pile
- No COVID deaths for third straight day
- Bangladesh gets $120m in WB loans for food security
- Mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- Crippling traffic halts Dhaka
- Nation celebrating Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Mercury hits 37°C as heat wave sweeps over country
- PM: Air force must reach international standards
- ‘Mujib - The Making of A Nation’: Posters of Bangabandhu biopic released
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Police recover body of newborn from Anandabazar waste pile
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $120m in loans to improve food security
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
Most Read
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Ukrainian forces strike back at Russia, as Biden sends more firepower
- As Russian troop deaths climb, morale becomes an issue, officials say
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
- Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
- Mercury rises to 37°C as Bangladesh bakes in heat wave