Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary

Born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Mar 17, 1920, Bangabandhu eventually led the Bengali to the struggle for independence from Pakistan.

He declared independence of Bangladesh right before he was arrested by the Pakistani army on Mar 26, 1971.

It triggered the Liberation War and Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign state after the nine-month long bloodbath when the Pakistani occupational forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.

Bangladesh celebrated the golden jubilee of independence and the victory in the war last year.

The celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary will continue until Mar 31 after extensions of the programmes launched in 2020 but disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The day’s programmes will be centred in his birthplace, Tungipara. The celebrations began at the early hours of Thursday.

Bangabandhu would have turned 102 had he not been assassinated on Aug 15, 1975 with most of his family by a group of rogue army personnel bent on avenging Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 war.

Bangabandhu’s daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were abroad at the time.

The nation is celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu at a time when Hasina is prime minister of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also celebrates the day as National Children’s Day.

President Md Abdul Hamid in a message on the eve of the day said Bangabandhu taught the nation how to reach the goal by overcoming obstacles.

And now it is a “developing country as his worthy successor, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continues to realise the unfulfilled dreams of the Father of the Nation by proving all fears and negative predictions wrong”, Hamid said.

In her message, Hasina said Bangabandhu was fearless, compassionate and big-hearted since his childhood.

She extended her “heartiest greetings” to the countrymen, including the children.

The mural of Bangabandhu in front of his Dhanmondi residence is covered with flowers on the occasion of National Mourning Day on Saturday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The theme of this year’s Children’s Day is “Commitment of Bangabandhu’s Birthday: Equal Rights for all Children”.

During the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary and National Children’s Day, the national flag will be hoisted at all government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations. Special prayers will be organised at places of worship.

Hamid and Hasina will travel to Tungipara in the morning to pay respect to Bangabandhu by visiting his grave. A special prayer session will be held at the Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

Hasina will preside over a discussion to be organised by the Awami League in Tungipara at 2:30pm.