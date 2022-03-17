3 die in bus-microbus crash in Narsingdi

The accident occurred around 4 am on Thursday on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, said Khaled Mahmud Khan, the officer in charge of Bhairab Highway Police.

Two of the dead were bus passengers, while the third was the microbus driver, but their names have not been confirmed.

The microbus, carrying newspapers, set off from Dhaka and was headed towards Sylhet when the Unique Paribahan bus, trying to overtake another bus, crashed head-on into it, the police officer said.

Three people were killed on the spot. The injured have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The bus driver and his assistant fled after the accident, but the vehicle has been seized, police said.