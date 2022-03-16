Hasina urges air force personnel to strive for international standards
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2022 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 05:23 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on members of the Bangladesh Air Force to hone their skills through rigorous training in order to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty.
The prime minister made the call while virtually addressing a ceremony marking the induction of a 'GROB G-120 TP' trainer aircraft into the BAF fleet on Wednesday.
Hasina underlined the plaudits and goodwill earned by members of the BAF during UN peacekeeping missions and said, "They have to work with different countries around the world. From that point of view, I have always believed that every one of our pilots should receive training at an international standard."
The Awami League chief reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to maintaining peace but stressed the need to be adequately equipped to deal with any adversity.
To this end, she emphasised the importance of proper training and knowledge about technology and military strategy for air force personnel.
"We believe in peace, not war. Our foreign policy is clear: friendship towards all, malice towards none. But if we are ever attacked, we must have the skills to defend our country's independence and sovereignty."
She lauded members of the BAF for stepping up to serve the people during any natural disasters as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
The prime minister also highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government to develop and modernise the air force.
