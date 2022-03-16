Cooking oil prices still to come off the boil. So how much VAT has really been waived in Bangladesh?

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal last Thursday said the government would waive the VAT on imports of cooking oil, sugar and gram in an effort to rein in essential commodity prices ahead of Ramadan.

After a meeting of ministers on the market situation on Sunday, officials said the government decided to fully exempt cooking oil and sugar from VAT.

Following the decision, the National Board of Revenue or NBR announced the waiver of 15 percent VAT at the production level and 5 percent at the consumer level a day later.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said the VAT on imports of cooking oil will be reduced by 10 percentage points, but the actual scale of the cut will be known in the NBR order.

Earlier the same day, the cabinet decided to cut VAT on the imports of cooking oil, but no order was issued until Tuesday night, as the prices of packaged soybean oil continued to hover around Tk 160 per litre.

Although the authorities waived VAT on production and sales of cooking oil, businesses and commerce ministry officials said the decision will have little effect on the market.

They suggested withdrawal of VAT on imports and the commerce ministry in a letter asked the NBR to waive VAT on cooking oil at all levels.

The commerce ministry wrote that cooking oil prices may rise further on high demand during Ramadan if the crude, imported at higher rates amid a hike on the international market, is refined and marketed.

Gazi Towhidul Islam, a spokesman for the finance ministry, said on Tuesday the government was lifting the 15 percent VAT on cooking oil imports and the NBR would soon issue an order on the matter.

Some hours later, the ministry revised the comments, saying a portion of the VAT on oil imports will stay.

“We’ve been informed that the cabinet on Monday decided to reduce VAT on cooking oil at the import level. We're working on it. A circular will be issued soon,” said Md Masud Sadiq, a member of the NBR.

Finance ministry officials and businesses said the VAT on imports, among three types of Value Added Tax, was affecting the price hike the most.

Biswajit Saha, director of marketing at City Group, one of big market players, said the waiver of VAT on production will help the mills to cut the price by a maximum Tk 3 per litre.

According to the government, Bangladesh imports 1.8 million tonnes of cooking oil against an annual demand of 2 million tonnes.

The demand is 150,000 tonnes per month, but it rises to 250,000 tonnes during Ramadan as deep-fried delicacies dominate Iftar meals after fasting.