Report on Chinese missile hub in Bangladesh is false, misleading: State Minister Shahriar

The state minister says no facility will be built in Bangladesh by China and used as a missile hub.

Nikkei Asia on Friday reported that India is alarmed with China preparing to set up a maintenance facility in Bangladesh for surface-to-air missile systems it supplied in 2011.

“Nothing like this happened in the past and there is no possibility of it happening in future. Naturally, maintenance is included in supplier relations when some machinery are bought from a country,” Shahriar told reporters on Monday.

“But besides this, there is no plan to build a facility. And no facility was built that would be used as a hub; It’s completely false and misleading.”

The Chinese ambassador in Dhaka, Li Jiming, on Sunday declined to confirm the report, saying he would have to check it first.

But Jiming said China would not build any military facility or military bases on any foreign countries, including Bangladesh.

The report said Chinese company Vanguard is a partner in the planned facility and it is part of a raft of Chinese military-related investments and supplies going to Bangladesh that also includes warships, naval guns, anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missile systems themselves.

Citing an unnamed Bangladeshi diplomat, Nikkei Asia said the deal was not publicised because of the scrutiny by the West of China’s activities in the region, and the Ukraine-Russia war has further complicated the plans to make a formal announcement.

Facing questions from reporters on the issue a day later, Shahriar said, “There is nothing like a China-Bangladesh Missile Maintenance or Rehabilitation Centre and there is no plan to build something like this.”

He also said the government has sent a rejoinder to Nikkei Asia over the report. “Nothing beyond what is in the deal to buy the missiles will happen.”