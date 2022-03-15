Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2022 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 04:02 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities to speed up work on the expansion of Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport in order to limit any inconvenience faced by travellers in future.
She also called for the allocation of land for the expansion of Chattogram's Shah Amanat Airport while being briefed on the progress of the Dhaka airport extension project at Ganabhaban, her official residence, on Tuesday.
The prime minister stressed the need to ramp up the training of officials to enhance the 'security service' at airports. Hasina also instructed officials at Biman Bangladesh Airlines to explore ways to increase its revenue.
The authorities have completed 32 percent of the construction work at Shahjalal airport so far.
Officials hope to wrap up the project sometime between September and November 2023.
