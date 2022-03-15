Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited

She also called for the allocation of land for the expansion of Chattogram's Shah Amanat Airport while being briefed on the progress of the Dhaka airport extension project at Ganabhaban, her official residence, on Tuesday.

The prime minister stressed the need to ramp up the training of officials to enhance the 'security service' at airports. Hasina also instructed officials at Biman Bangladesh Airlines to explore ways to increase its revenue.

The authorities have completed 32 percent of the construction work at Shahjalal airport so far.

Officials hope to wrap up the project sometime between September and November 2023.