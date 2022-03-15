Bangladesh jails two JMB militants over 2015 Hossaini Dalan bombing

Judge Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal delivered the verdict in the high profile case on Tuesday.

Six other suspects were acquitted. The convicts, Kabir Hossain alias Rashed and 'Arman' alias Monir, have been jailed for seven and 10 years respectively.

On the night of Oct 23, 2015, a series of explosions ripped through Hossaini Dalal as Shia Muslims prepared for the traditional Tazia procession to mark Ashura. The blasts killed two people and left at least 100 others injured.

A case over the incident was filed with the Chawkbazar Police Station before the Detective Branch of Police took over the investigation.

In April 2016, DB Inspector Shafiuddin Sheikh accused 10 JMB militants in the case and sent the chargesheet to the home ministry for approval.

The other suspects in the case were Omar Faruk Manik, Hafez Ahsan Ullah Mahmud, Shahjalal Mia, Chan Mia, Rubel Islam alias Sajib, Abu Saeed Russell alias Solaiman, Masud Rana and Zahid Hasan.

However, a review of their birth records showed that Masud and Zahid were minors. Their names were subsequently dropped from the chargesheet and the charges against them were sent to a children's court.

Dhaka's 8th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court subsequently opened the trial proceedings against the eight adult suspects on May 31, 2017 following their indictment.

A year later, the case was transferred to the special anti-terrorism tribunal.

Among the accused, Arman, Rubel and Kabir gave confessional statements to the court under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court also recorded the testimonies of 31 witnesses in the case.

According to the case dossier, 13 JMB militants were involved in the attack on Hossaini Dalan, a hub of Shia Muslims in Dhaka. But three of the suspects, including the mastermind of the plot, Abdullah Baki alias Noman, were killed in a so-called gunfight with police.

Zahid, Arman and Kabir were scouring the scene ahead of the bombing, according to police. Arman then hurled five bombs into the crowd before hiding out in a rented home in Kamrangir Char with Rubel.

The five others helped plan the attack and later made video recordings of the incident, police said.

Masud Rana was also supposed to take part in the bombing but he was arrested the day before for his involvement in an attack on a police check-post in Gabtali, which resulted in the death of a policeman.