Noakhali trader fined for hoarding soybean oil
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 07:19 PM BdST
The authorities have fined a trader Tk 50,000 for hoarding 88 drums of soybean oil in Noakhali’s trade hub Chowmuhani.
A mobile court of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection slapped Rajesh Banik with the fine on Monday.
The Detective Branch of police found the cooking oil stashed in his wholesale shop M/S Bijoya Bhandar during a drive conducted on a tip-off, said the chief of the dustrict’s DB Saiful Islam.
The authorities are conducting drives to cool off cooking oil prices ahead of Ramadan.
In one of the drives, police arrested a government officer and seized 512 litres of cooking oil from his possession in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Saturday.
