Noakhali trader fined for hoarding soybean oil

A mobile court of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection slapped Rajesh Banik with the fine on Monday.

The Detective Branch of police found the cooking oil stashed in his wholesale shop M/S Bijoya Bhandar during a drive conducted on a tip-off, said the chief of the dustrict’s DB Saiful Islam.

The DNCRP Director Md Kausar Mia, who headed the mobile court, warned Rajesh of tough legal action if he repeats the offence.

The authorities are conducting drives to cool off cooking oil prices ahead of Ramadan.

In one of the drives, police arrested a government officer and seized 512 litres of cooking oil from his possession in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Saturday.