Naogaon court sentences 9 to death for triple murder
Naogaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 02:19 PM BdST
A Naogaon court has sentenced nine people to death and another to life in prison for the 2014 murders of three men in Naogaon’s Badalgachhi Upazila.
Naogaon Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahmudul Islam announced the verdict in the case on Monday, state lawyers said.
According to the case dossier, Ujalpur Village residents Hashem, Ali, Saidul and Aijul had a land feud with their neighbour Shahidul Islam.
Shahidul’s son, Farhad Hossain, filed a case at Badalgachhi Police Station over the incident. The case verdict was finally announced on Monday.
