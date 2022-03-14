Naogaon court sentences 9 to death for triple murder

Naogaon Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahmudul Islam announced the verdict in the case on Monday, state lawyers said.

According to the case dossier, Ujalpur Village residents Hashem, Ali, Saidul and Aijul had a land feud with their neighbour Shahidul Islam.

On Jun 6, 2014, Hashem, Saidul and Aijul attacked Shahidul Islam’s home. Shahidul was killed on the spot and two of his brothers later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Shahidul’s son, Farhad Hossain, filed a case at Badalgachhi Police Station over the incident. The case verdict was finally announced on Monday.