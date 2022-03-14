Bangladeshi’s Miraz leads public welfare project for Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 07:29 PM BdST
The Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens has put Bangladeshi M Miraz Hossain in charge of a project to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and the elderly in Thailand and the Philippines.
The project, "Help for backward communities", provides education and medical care to children with physical and mental disabilities, a press release read on Monday.
It aims to build self-reliance through education and training for homeless unemployed youth, and various other public welfare activities, including rearing helpless old people.
Project Director Miraz and his team will carry out the project within a period of three months.
The Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens is a semi-international organisation in Vienna, Austria, the statement added.
Miraz was quoted as saying, “We are working for the helpless children, youth and old people. We want to make the disadvantaged people of the society self-reliant through proper education and training.
“Everyone who works with us is a volunteer. As a Bangladeshi, being able to serve the people of the country as well as work for the people at the international level is a great achievement for me.”
Miraz is a director of an organisation in Bangladesh. He has previously served as assistant project director on a number of Canada-based United Nations projects. He has completed another similar project in Chicago, USA.
- Robi’s bdapps wins best innovation award
- Bangladeshi to lead public welfare project
- Trader fined for hoarding soybean oil
- No online sale of train tickets from Mar 21-25
- 9 to die for Naogaon triple murder
- Hadisur’s body arrives home
- Can’t confirm if China is building missile hub in Bangladesh: envoy
- 2 septic tanks tied to building approval
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Naogaon court sentences 9 to death for triple murder
- Mortal remains of engineer Hadisur reach home
- Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
- LGRD minister says 2 septic tanks in designs are a must of new Dhaka buildings
- Shah Sultan Cooperative ‘used religion’ to defraud people of millions
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- Bangladesh orders tests on Napa syrup batch after child deaths
- Bangladesh beat Pakistan to grab first win in Women’s Cricket World Cup
- Shenzhen imposes a lockdown and Shanghai restricts non-essential travel as China’s new cases jump
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- AIIB pumps $2.6bn into Bangladesh projects in first five years. More funds are on the horizon
- India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities, officials say
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur