Family's wait goes on as flight scheduled to bring Hadisur’s body home is cancelled

  Senior Correspondent and Chattogram bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Mar 2022 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 03:02 PM BdST

The body of Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of the Bangladeshi vessel Banglar Samriddhi who was killed in Ukraine, will not arrive in Dhaka on Sunday as the flight that was scheduled to bring his remains home has been cancelled due to adverse weather.

His body is likely to reach the capital on Monday, said Captain Abu Sufian of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Hadisur was one of 29 crew members on board the Banglar Samriddhi when it got caught in the conflict in Ukraine. The ship, owned by the state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, was subsequently struck by a shell on Feb 24, killing Hadisur.

The bulk carrier was declared abandoned the next day after the surviving sailors, including two female cadets, left the ship in a tugboat and took shelter in bunkers at the port of Olvia.

The seafarers subsequently returned home on Mar 9. They had taken Hadisur’s body with them to the bunkers but could not carry it any further. It was later kept in a freezer in a bunker.

A vehicle carrying Hadisur’s coffin left Ukraine on Friday and reached Romania's Bucharest. The body was then taken to Turkey from where it was supposed to be flown to Dhaka.

“Upon reaching Istanbul, the flight got cancelled due to heavy snowfall. Not only that [Turkish Airways] flight but a hundred others have been cancelled in Istanbul,"  said Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania Md Daud Ali.

"The flight carrying his remains is likely to depart on Monday and is scheduled to land in Dhaka at 12:15 pm,” he added.

Hadisur's family has been informed about the delay, his cousin Shohag Howladar said.

