2 die in Dhaka road accidents
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2022 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 05:09 PM BdST
Two people have died in separate road accidents in Elephant Road and Khilgaon in Dhaka.
One of the victims was identified as Samirul Qari, 30, the driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw, who was killed in an accident with another autorickshaw.
The other victim, identified as Raju, 29, was hit by an oil truck as he was crossing the road in Khilgaon’s Green Banasree area.
A CNG-run autorickshaw hit the battery-run auto-rickshaw driven by Samirul head-on in front of the Star Kabab Hotel and Restaurant on the Elephant Road at 3 am on Sunday, according to New Market Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Raihan.
Samirul was critically injured and was later declared dead by a doctor of a nearby hospital when locals took him there, SI Raihan added.
He lived with his family in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar.
Meanwhile, Raju sustained critical injuries when he was struck by a passing oil truck at 7 pm on Saturday, according to Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Shihab Bahadur.
He was taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
Raju worked as a security professional in Green Banasree.
SI Shihab said that police seized the oil truck and detained its driver after the accident.
- Family's wait goes on as flight scheduled to bring Hadisur’s body home is cancelled
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Toufique Khalidi’s message to children: Stand up to wrongdoing
- Fire burns 12 buses owned by expelled AL leader Barkat, brother Rubel in Faridpur
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- US rushing $200m in weapons for Ukraine's defence