2 die in Dhaka road accidents

One of the victims was identified as Samirul Qari, 30, the driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw, who was killed in an accident with another autorickshaw.

The other victim, identified as Raju, 29, was hit by an oil truck as he was crossing the road in Khilgaon’s Green Banasree area.

A CNG-run autorickshaw hit the battery-run auto-rickshaw driven by Samirul head-on in front of the Star Kabab Hotel and Restaurant on the Elephant Road at 3 am on Sunday, according to New Market Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Raihan.

Samirul was critically injured and was later declared dead by a doctor of a nearby hospital when locals took him there, SI Raihan added.

He lived with his family in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar.

Meanwhile, Raju sustained critical injuries when he was struck by a passing oil truck at 7 pm on Saturday, according to Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Shihab Bahadur.

He was taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Raju worked as a security professional in Green Banasree.

SI Shihab said that police seized the oil truck and detained its driver after the accident.