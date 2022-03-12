Four killed as bus, truck batter another bus in Habiganj
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2022 12:21 AM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 12:21 AM BdST
At least four people have been killed and 25 others injured in a road accident involving two buses and a truck in Habiganj.
The accident occurred when a Jamuna Paribahan bus and a stone-laden truck collided head on at Shayestaganj at around 10:15pm on Friday on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.
Another bus of Shyamoli Paribahan from Dhaka to Sylhet hit the Jamuna Paribahan bus from behind at that time, Shayestaganj Highway Police chief Md Moinul Islam said, citing witnesses.
Two people died at the scene while two others were declared dead after they were rushed to Habiganj Sadar Modern Hospital, he said, adding that the victims could not be identified immediately.
The injured were admitted to the hospital.
More stories
- Two boys die after taking 'fever medicine'
- TCB expands supplies before Ramadan
- Daily virus count: 3 deaths, 327 cases
- Murder accused dies in RAB custody
- Mother waits for body of Bangladeshi seafarer
- Bangladeshi sailors relieved to be home
- Fire burns 12 shops in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladeshi sailors arrive home
Recent Stories
- 'Two children die after taking 'fever medicine' in Brahmanbaria
- “Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities”: Hasina woos UAE business czars
- TCB stocking up on other products to widen services before Ramadan
- High Court issues contempt of court rule against CEC
- Bangladesh reports three new COVID deaths, 327 cases
- Murder accused dies after ‘falling ill' in RAB custody in Chattogram
Opinion
Most Read
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- Russia batters and encircles Ukrainian cities, as diplomacy falters
- Cooking oil prices cool down in Bangladesh after govt warning to rogue traders
- Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
- Russia regroups after setbacks; Ukraine says psychiatric hospital hit
- You still need us, UAE tells US as it flexes Gulf oil muscles
- 'Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities': Hasina woos UAE business czars
- Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine
- Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West