Four killed as bus, truck batter another bus in Habiganj

The accident occurred when a Jamuna Paribahan bus and a stone-laden truck collided head on at Shayestaganj at around 10:15pm on Friday on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.

Another bus of Shyamoli Paribahan from Dhaka to Sylhet hit the Jamuna Paribahan bus from behind at that time, Shayestaganj Highway Police chief Md Moinul Islam said, citing witnesses.

Two people died at the scene while two others were declared dead after they were rushed to Habiganj Sadar Modern Hospital, he said, adding that the victims could not be identified immediately.

The injured were admitted to the hospital.