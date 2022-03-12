Fire rips through shops of Zahur Hawkers’ Market in Chattogram

Three units of firefighers used nine fire engines to bring the blaze under control at 10:15pm on Friday.

They were dumping small flames afterwards, said Faruk Hossain Shikder, an assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The market was closed on weekend, so the shops were closed and the fire could not advance much from where it originated at around 9:30pm, he said.

No casualties were reported and the authorities could not find the origin of the fire immediately.

The market has more than 500 shops adjacent to the boundary wall of the court building on Pori’s Hill. Traders also keep goods on chambers built on the shops.

They said the fire originated in the middle of the market where mostly women and children’s clothing are sold.

A fire destroyed more than 100 shops of the market in October 2019.