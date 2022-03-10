Murder accused dies after ‘falling ill' in RAB custody in Chattogram

The RAB claims that Nazrul Islam, 60, died due to “illness” after he was taken to the office for identification.

Nazrul, a resident of Rangunia Upazila, was accused in the case a decade ago. The RAB arrested him in Panchlaish on Tuesday.

Lt Col MA Yusuf, commander of the RAB’s Chattogram Zone, said on Wednesday Nazrul felt unwell when they brought him to the RAB office for identification.

Nazrul was sent to a private hospital in Patenga with his wife. Later he was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Nazrul’s wife could not be reached by phone, although she had said earlier that she would talk after the burial.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the death.

Police are waiting for an autopsy report, said Inspector Sadekur Rahman of Panchlaish police.

No one filed a complaint with the police in connection with Nazrul’s death.