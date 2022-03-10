Murder accused dies after ‘falling ill' in RAB custody in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2022 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 04:05 AM BdST
A man accused in a murder case in Chattogram has died in the custody of Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Chattogram.
The RAB claims that Nazrul Islam, 60, died due to “illness” after he was taken to the office for identification.
Nazrul, a resident of Rangunia Upazila, was accused in the case a decade ago. The RAB arrested him in Panchlaish on Tuesday.
Lt Col MA Yusuf, commander of the RAB’s Chattogram Zone, said on Wednesday Nazrul felt unwell when they brought him to the RAB office for identification.
Nazrul was sent to a private hospital in Patenga with his wife. Later he was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Nazrul’s wife could not be reached by phone, although she had said earlier that she would talk after the burial.
No information was immediately available on the cause of the death.
Police are waiting for an autopsy report, said Inspector Sadekur Rahman of Panchlaish police.
No one filed a complaint with the police in connection with Nazrul’s death.
- Murder accused dies after ‘falling ill' in RAB custody in Chattogram
- ‘Where’s my son?’: mother waits for remains of Bangladeshi seafarer killed in Ukraine
- ‘Beyond our imagination’: Crew of Banglar Samriddhi relieved to escape Ukrainian ordeal
- Fire burns 12 shops in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar
- Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla
- Bangladeshi seafarers caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict arrive home
Most Read
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- Kremlin tells United States to await response to ‘economic war’
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla
- Bangladesh forges ties with UAE in education and scientific research
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Bangladesh reports one COVID death, second time since early Jan
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- 15-storey Modern Mansion in Dhaka’s Motijheel declared ‘risky’ as pillars crack