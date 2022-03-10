Bangladesh reports three new COVID deaths, 327 cases
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2022 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 04:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 327 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, raising the caseload to 1,948,798.
The government also recorded three deaths from the coronavirus in a 24-hour count, taking the death toll to 29,100, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
As many as 17,103 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.91 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 261 infections.
Another 2,479 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,855,249.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.20 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 451.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.02 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
