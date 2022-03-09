Fire burns 12 shops in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2022 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 03:33 PM BdST
A fire broke out in Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria, burning down 12 shops on Wednesday.
An electric short-circuit at a shop at the Salimganj market ignited the fire, which spread to other nearby shops, said Debabrata Sarkar, station officer of Nabinagar Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The firemen tamed the flames in a midnight battle that lasted two hours. The fire gutted 12 shops, including groceries, confectioneries and stores for electronic gadgets.
An initial estimate puts the damage from the fire at Tk 2 million, said Sarkar.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Fire burns 12 shops in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar
- Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla
- Bangladeshi seafarers caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict arrive home
- 15-storey Modern Mansion in Dhaka’s Motijheel declared ‘risky’ as pillars crack
- Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with UAE to bolster ties
- Chattogram madrasa student found dead, family suspect murder
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge
- Bangladesh registers 7 virus deaths, 446 cases