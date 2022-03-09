Fire burns 12 shops in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar

An electric short-circuit at a shop at the Salimganj market ignited the fire, which spread to other nearby shops, said Debabrata Sarkar, station officer of Nabinagar Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The firemen tamed the flames in a midnight battle that lasted two hours. The fire gutted 12 shops, including groceries, confectioneries and stores for electronic gadgets.

An initial estimate puts the damage from the fire at Tk 2 million, said Sarkar.