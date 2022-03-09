Chattogram madrasa student found dead, family suspect murder

Arman Hossain's remains were found behind Ali Bin Abi Talib Madrasa at Pilkhana of Muradpur on Tuesday.

The family claim the boy was murdered, but police suspect it was an accidental death.

Mokhlesur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said after the initial inspection, “The student might have died after falling from the roof.”

Arman was seen climbing onto the terrace to play with a few other students on Monday afternoon in a CCTV footage.

But he was not seen coming downstairs, said Mokhlesur.

However, an autopsy report is needed to confirm what caused Arman’s death, the police officer said.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Arman’s father Abbas Uddin said that he suspects his son was murdered for objecting to sexual abuse at the madrasa.

Abbas told bdnews24.com that he got Arman admitted to the madrasa to make him ready for leading Tarabih prayers in the approaching Ramadan.

He said he got a call from the madrasa on Monday evening and was told that Arman had been missing. He went to the madrasa the next morning on receiving another phone call and found Arman's body lying in the courtyard of the madrasa.

Abbas said he had gone to the madrasa on Sunday to see Arman, adding that Arman had asked him to change the teacher as “the teacher beats him too much".

Md Shoaib, Arman’s teacher, told bdnews24.com that he called Arman’s home to look for him as he had gone missing when they started the lessons after the Maghrib prayers on Monday.

He called Arman’s home the next morning after the students found the body behind the four-storey madrasa building.

On Saturday, police recovered the body of another madrasa student, Iftekhar Malikul Mashfi, with the throat slit from Allama Shah Sufi Asior Rahman Madrasa at Charandwip of Boalkhali Upazila in Chattogram.

Three madrasa teachers were arrested in connection with the murder.