Bangladeshi seafarers caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict arrive home

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the sailors touched down at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal Internation Airport around 12:15pm on Wednesday, according to Captain Mujibur Rahman, deputy general manager of BSC.

MV Banglar Samriddhi, owned by state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, set off from a port in Turkey and arrived in Ukraine’s Olvia with 29 crew members on Feb 22. The ship was moved to the inner anchorage the following day.

It was supposed to take cement clay on board before travelling to Italy’s Ravenna on Feb 24, but Russia launched its military assault before its scheduled departure.

The vessel's bridge was hit by a shell on Mar 2, killing Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer on the ship.

Concerns about the safety of the stranded crew members only grew after Omar Faruk Tuhin, the ship's chief engineer, made an impassioned plea for help.

The bulk carrier was declared abandoned the next day after the sailors, including two female cadets, left the ship with the body of their colleague in a tugboat and took shelter in bunkers at the port of Olvia.

Three days after they were rescued from the ship, the crew members crossed the Moldovan border into Romania and stayed in a hotel in Bucharest.