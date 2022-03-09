Bangladeshi sailors to reach home from Romania on Wednesday

All 28 sailors will fly out from Bucharest on a Turkish Airlines flight at 9:45pm local time, M Daud Ali, Bangladesh ambassador to Romania, said on Tuesday night.

The flight will touch down at Dhaka airport around 12:15pm the next day.

Three days after they were rescued from the ship, the crew members crossed the Moldova border into Romania and stayed in a hotel in Bucharest.

Uncertainty over whether seats for all of them could be booked on the aircraft was cleared by Turkish Airlines, Daud said. The trip includes a break in Istanbul.

“A smaller jet usually flies from Romania to Turkey. But the airlines arranged a bigger jet at our request. So everybody is now able to return together.”

The bulk carrier had arrived in Ukraine on Feb 22. Russia launched full-fledged assaults on Ukraine on Feb 24.

A missile struck the vessel, owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, on Mar 2, killing one of the crew members on board.

Following the attack that killed their colleague, the remaining sailors and engineers left the vessel, declaring it abandoned.

