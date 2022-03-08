Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published

The Islamic month of fasting may start on Apr 3 and end on May 2, subject to the sighting of the moon, according to a notice released on Tuesday.

Muslims in Dhaka and adjacent areas will need to finish their Sehri by 4:27am on the first day of Ramadan. They can break the fast with Iftar at 6:19pm.

In 2021, Ramadan began on Apr 14 and Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on May 14 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has continued but with less severity.