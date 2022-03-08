Fire burns garment factory in Dhaka’s Shyamoli

The fire started in the sewing section of the factory named 'Gold Star' on the sixth floor around 5:30 am on Tuesday, said Rozina Islam, a fire service control room officer.

File Photo

Later, five firefighting vehicles reached the spot and tamed the flames after an hour's effort, said Rozina.

There were no casualties in the incident but some items were damaged in the fire, according to the authorities.

The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.