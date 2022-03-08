Fire burns garment factory in Dhaka’s Shyamoli
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2022 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 11:50 AM BdST
A fire has broken out at a garment factory housed in an eight-storey building in Dhaka’s Shyamoli.
The fire started in the sewing section of the factory named 'Gold Star' on the sixth floor around 5:30 am on Tuesday, said Rozina Islam, a fire service control room officer.
File Photo
There were no casualties in the incident but some items were damaged in the fire, according to the authorities.
The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.
More stories
Recent Stories
- What now for Banglar Samriddhi, Bangladeshi ship damaged in deadly shelling in Ukraine
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo
- Police superintendent Moktar gets bail in case over colleague’s rape
- Dhaka stocks stumble to 11-month low as soaring oil prices spook investors
- Malibagh shop fire death toll hits 3
- Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s call for independence in historic speech
Opinion
Most Read
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo