Bangladesh registers 7 virus deaths, 446 cases
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2022 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 05:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded seven deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 29,096.
The government also registered 446 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour count, with the caseload rising to 1,948,148, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
As many as 19,964 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.23 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths, with 347 infections and six fatalities.
Another 3,062 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,849,946.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 447.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
