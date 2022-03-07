London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet

The jet was supposed to fly at 10am on Sunday from Osmani International Airport, said manager Hafiz Ahmed.

Its 265 passengers will be boarded on another plane on Monday morning.

Hafiz said the stranded aircraft is being repaired.

Mentioning that “no proof was found” of a bird colliding with the flight on the runway, he said: “It could have happened when the aircraft was landing.”

The engines failed right before the plane was about to take off on Sunday. Information about the collision came to light later.

The return flight from Heathrow Airport has also been cancelled, Hafiz said.