Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo

Hasina and her entourage left Shahjalal International Airport on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 4:15pm on Monday.

This is her first foreign trip since her visit to the Maldives in December last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invited Hasina to attend the expo’s programmes to mark the International Women’s Day on Mar 8.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen highlighted various aspects of the prime minister's visit at a media briefing on Sunday.

As many as five memoranda of understanding or MoU are being prepared for signing, Momen said.

On Tuesday, the second day of her visit, Hasina will attend a function organised at the Dubai Expo to celebrate International Women's Day.

She will take part in a high-level panel discussion on 'Redefining the Future for Women' at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Hasina will visit the Bangladesh pavilion at the expo, which has been highlighting the national successes there since last year. She will also meet up UAE's Mother of the Nation Sheikh Fatima.

The prime minister will hold a meeting with Dubai's ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in the afternoon.

Signifying the expo as a key platform to present Bangladesh at the world stage, the foreign minister said the prime minister agreed to the trip to present Bangladesh’s achievements in economy and women’s empowerment.

Hasina will also stress the approval of naval passage through the UAE, a topic the foreign minister previously brought up during his visit in February.

A Joint Business Forum will be organised to discuss the strengthening of trade ties between the countries.

In terms of bilateral trade with the UAE, Momen said import and export volume stood at around $2 billion. Of this, the UAE exports $1.5 billion alone.

On Wednesday, the third day of the visit, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold a meeting with Hasina.

She will attend a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar that night.

On Thursday morning, she will virtually take part in the inaugural session of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference in Dhaka from Dubai.

She will attend a joint event of businesspeople from the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh in the afternoon.

The next day, on Friday evening, she will attend a reception organised by the expatriate Bangladeshis.

She will lay the foundation stone for Bangladesh English Private School at Ras al Khaimah.

The prime minister will fly back on Mar 12.