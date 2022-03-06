Home > Bangladesh

Four bodies with bullet wounds found next to Bandarban canal

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2022 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 01:06 PM BdST

Four bodies have been found next to a canal in Bandarban’s Rowangchhari Upazila. Police say they were killed in a gunfight.

The bodies were found next to a canal of the Sangu River on Sunday morning, said Jerin Akhtar, the district’s superintendent of police.

“We believe they were killed in a shootout between two groups. Police have been dispatched to the scene. More details will be available once they return.”

More to follow

