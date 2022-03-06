Four bodies with bullet wounds found next to Bandarban canal
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2022 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 01:06 PM BdST
Four bodies have been found next to a canal in Bandarban’s Rowangchhari Upazila. Police say they were killed in a gunfight.
The bodies were found next to a canal of the Sangu River on Sunday morning, said Jerin Akhtar, the district’s superintendent of police.
“We believe they were killed in a shootout between two groups. Police have been dispatched to the scene. More details will be available once they return.”
More to follow
More stories
- Banglar Samriddhi sailors enter Romania
- 4 bodies with bullet wounds found in Bandarban
- Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal, weather to stay dry
- Can schools force students to wear hijab?
- We want peace, says Momen
- 10 Bangladeshis stuck in 2 Ukrainian cities
- Expats helped sailors to safety
- Bangladeshi sailors are 'safe', 'healthy'
Recent Stories
- 28 sailors of Bangladesh vessel, hit by a missile in Ukraine, enter Romania
- Four bodies with bullet wounds found next to Bandarban canal
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal, weather to stay dry
- 'We want peace': Momen explains why Bangladesh abstained from UNGA vote denouncing Russia
- Stranded MV Samriddhi crew now on their way back to Bangladesh: merchant marines
Opinion
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora
- Muhith hospitalised again with weakness, inability to eat
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- War in Ukraine may drive up prices of atta, maida
- Shop sealed in Dhaka's Jatrabari for overpricing soybean oil, owner fined
- 'We want peace': Momen explains why Bangladesh abstained from UNGA vote denouncing Russia
- Russian forces pound civilians, as Putin likens sanctions to a ‘declaration of war’