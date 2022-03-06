Court sentences 3 brothers to death for murder of uncle in Cox’s Bazar

Judge Md Mozammel Haque of the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal also handed life in prison in the verdict delivered on Sunday.

Brothers Abu Bakr Siddique, Yunus Hossain Manik and Ibrahim Mostafa Abu Qaiyum, from Cox’s Bazar’s Chakoria, were sentenced to death.

The court handed life in prison to Mohammad Sohayet and acquitted his brother Md Safayet.

Abu Bakr Siddique and Mohammad Sohayet are in jail, while all the other convicts are absconding.

State counsel Md Ayub Khan said they were satisfied with the decision.

According to the case dossier, the convicts had a feud with the victim, Nurul Huda, over a prawn farm, land and a local union council election.

On Jun 30, 2016, Nurul Huda was chatting at a restaurant at Badarkhali Ferry Terminal when the convicts arrived at the scene and threatened to harm him over a political statement he had made.

Later, they abducted Huda in an auto-rickshaw as he was on the way to his son's shop in Badarkhali Market.

Huda's son, the plaintiff in the case Mohammad Shahjahan, said in the case document that he went to the Thutikhali Matir Killa area after hearing his father was abducted and found the body.

Shahjahan filed the murder case on Jul 2, 2016 and police indicted five people on Nov 18, 2016.