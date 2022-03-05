Expatriates in Ukraine helped Bangladeshi sailors to safety

The sailors on Thursday abandoned Banglar Samriddhi, the ship owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, carrying the body of a colleague who was killed in the explosion of the projectile on Wednesday.

They took shelter in a bunker in Ukraine, awaiting evacuation to a neighbouring country as Russia continued to bombard Ukrainian cities with heavy artillery, making it difficult for residents to flee to Poland and other Eastern European destinations.

Hundreds of Bangladeshis are among over 1 million people who have fled Ukraine in the past week.

Speaking of the operation to move the sailors away from the ship, Bangladesh Ambassador in Poland Sultana Laila Hossain said it was done with the help of the expatriates and the port authorities of Olvia, where the ship was stranded.

Captain Md Anam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association, worked as a liaison between the government and the expatriates.

He said the expatriates had already started working in Ukraine on helping out the sailors. They later got in touch with him as they knew him.

Anam then contacted the director general of the Department of Shipping through whom the expatriates established communication with the top level of the government.

“Only after the government was satisfied with the plan of the expatriates did the process to move the sailors away begin,” Anam said.

He said the expatriates have good connections with the Ukrainian authorities because they have been staying and doing business there for a long time.

“They got hold of a tugboat and other necessary things for the rescue.”

BMMOA General Secretary Md Shakhawat Hossain said the association wrote to the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, the foreign ministry and the Department of Shipping for quick evacuation of the stranded sailors.

Meanwhile, the expatriates contacted the association with their proposal.

“They used their connections to rescue the sailors and take them to a safe place,” said Shakhawat.

The Bangladeshi migrants are not willing to reveal their identities due to security and other reasons, he said. “They did the rescue on their own. We're grateful to them.”