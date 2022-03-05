Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal, weather to stay dry

The sea was moderately rough due to the deep depression, which could intensify further, according to Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.

“Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been asked to proceed with caution," he said on Saturday.

The authorities at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have also been asked to carefully monitor the situation.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the depression centre is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls, according to the Met Office.

The weather is expected to be dry across the country, with partly cloudy skies.

The day and night temperatures are also likely to remain almost unchanged.