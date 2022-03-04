Fire breaks out at Chattogram garment factory
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2022 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2022 03:08 PM BdST
A fire has engulfed a garment factory in a building next to the Barrister Sultan Ahmed Chowdhury College in Chattogram.
The fire started at the factory of 'Saaj Fashions Ltd' on the building's fourth floor at 12:30 pm on Friday, according to the fire service.
Twelve firefighting vehicles are working to douse the flames.
It is still unclear if any workers were at the factory when the fire broke out, said Bandar Police Station chief Jahidul Kabir.
The fire service could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of damage from it.
