Families say Bangladeshi seafarers caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'safe' and 'healthy'

The families of two sailors, including the ship's chief engineer, said on Friday that they were in good health.

However, they could not provide any information about when they will leave the bunker for their next destination.

The initial plan was to take them to Poland, but given the state of the war, they will now be taken to Romania via Moldova, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

On Feb 21, MV Banglar Samriddhi, owned by state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, set off from a port in Turkey and arrived in Ukraine’s Olvia with 29 crew members. It was at the port’s outer anchorage on Feb 22 and was moved to the inner anchorage the following day.

The ship was supposed to take cement clay on board before travelling to Italy’s Ravenna on Feb 24, but Russia launched its military assault before the vessel was scheduled to depart.

The vessel's bridge was hit by a shell on Wednesday evening Bangladesh time, killing Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer on the ship.

Concerns about the safety of the stranded crew members only grew after Omar Faruk Tuhin, the ship's chief engineer, made an impassioned plea for help.

MV Banglar Samriddhi was later declared abandoned after the sailors, including two female cadets, left the ship with the body of their colleague in a tugboat about 7:30pm Bangladesh standard time on Thursday.

Necessary steps have been taken to preserve the body of Hadisur, the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland's Warsaw said in a statement.

Mosammat Khairun Nessa, mother of Omar Faruk Tuhin, said, "We would talk over the phone every day while they were stuck [in the Ukrainian port]. But he has not been able to call for the last two days. He has just been sending voice messages to his brother."

"He said, 'Ask mother to pray for me.' They have left the ship. Now he is staying in a bunker.”

Tuhin's younger brother Omar Sharif Tushar said: "I sent him a message around 9 am today. He said he was in the bunker and that he was alright. Most of the other sailors were sleeping at the time. Everyone is fine."

However, Tuhin was unable to say when they would leave the bunker. "There are security issues involved but it is quite cold there. The temperature is low," said Tushar.

Abdullah Al Mamun, brother of the ship's electrical engineer Masudur Rahman, also said the sailors are safe and healthy.