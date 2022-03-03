Standard Chartered Bank donates Bangladesh's first oxygen plant to Chattogram hospital

The bank donated a pressure swing adsorption or PSA medical oxygen generation plant, enabling the hospital to become self-sufficient with dedicated oxygen supplies, it said in a press release on Thursday.

The total installed capacity of the plant is 436 litres/minute.

This is the first such plant donated by a bank in Bangladesh amid the pandemic when the supply of medical oxygen has been the primary concern.

Earlier, the bank announced plans to donate plants to three charitable hospitals, including the Chattogram hospital. The total installed capacity of these plants will exceed 1700 litres/minute.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the hospital’s premises on Thursday.

The press release quoted Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, as saying: “The stark realities of COVID-19 had laid bare the fault lines in our communities.

“Throughout the challenges faced during the pandemic, at Standard Chartered we have made it our mission to stand beside communities across Bangladesh, supporting both lives and livelihood with a range of interventions.

“We are thankful to Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu General Hospital for partnering with us on this mission.

“We look forward to extending our support to more COVID impacted people of Bangladesh through diverse initiatives in the areas of health, education, employability and entrepreneurship.”

Prof MA Taher Khan, president of Maa-O-Shishu Hospital’s executive committee, was quoted as saying: “The whole world is going through a severe COVID-19 pandemic and Bangladesh is no exception, with the surge of the infection every human life is at stake.

“The mainstay of management of COVID-19 patients is oxygen for those who are admitted in hospitals.

"For this, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Standard Chartered Bank for coming forward and donating an oxygen generation plant to our COVID-19 Unit, which will help us greatly to maintain a continuous supply of oxygen to coronavirus-affected patients without any interruption.

“We respect and acknowledge this great gesture by Standard Chartered for the cause of humanity.”

Standard Chartered Bank earned 30 major international awards in the past year. It has been working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to the communities hit hard by the pandemic and supporting frontline health services.

To enable longer-term recovery through skills development and workforce reintegration, the bank is working with economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

In addition, Standard Chartered Bank continued regular community engagement initiatives in the areas of education, health, and environment, among others.