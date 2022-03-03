114 Bangladeshi nationals, detained in Libya, return home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 02:25 PM BdST
A group of 114 Bangladeshi nationals, who were detained in Libya for entering the country illegally, have been repatriated with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration.
A special flight of Kenn Borek Air brought them home on Thursday.
The returnees were kept at the transit point after the flight landed in Dhaka at 8:15 am, said Ziaul Haque, additional police superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion.
“They all went to Dubai, Oman and Malaysia on visit visas at different times in 2021. The middlemen kept them in 'game camps' in Tripoli with the promise of sending them to Italy. Later, they were detained by Libyan police and army.
"Over the past few years, Libya has become a major transit point for illegal migration to Europe. Many people have died while making the journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.
The aspiring migrants come from different countries and before they are sent to their destination on boats, the traffickers keep them in camps, which they call 'game rooms'.
Some of the 114 returnees said they were detained in Libyan jail for six to nine months, according to Ziaul."
The traffickers charged between Tk 1.1 million and 1.5 million to send them to Europe. They've come back home using outpasses issued by the United Nations."
