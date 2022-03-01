Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2022 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 01:45 AM BdST
Most of the Bangladeshi expatriates who fled a Russian invasion of Ukraine into the neighbouring countries do not want to return home, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has said.
As many as 470 Bangladeshis crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland, Romania and Moldova and the number would hit 500 by the end of Monday, he said, speaking to reporters.
“But not many of them are eager about a return home. We have a maximum of 60 people [who want to return].”
Out of the more than 400 Bangladeshis who took shelter in Poland, 45 were staying under arrangements made by the Bangladeshi Embassy in Warsaw.
Poland will allow them to stay for 45 days. “But there's no possibility of repatriating them in the next two to four days. There's no need to send a plane for this small number of people,” said Shahriar.
He also said the embassy has contact with nearly 700 Bangladeshis who are still in Ukraine.
Around 500,000 people have fled Ukraine
amid the Russian assault and the European Union fears the number would rise to
seven million.
Poland and other countries in Eastern Europe have allowed people of a third country in Ukraine to take shelter amid the war.
Shahriar said the Bangladeshis in Ukraine should still consider the risks of travelling to the borders due to curfew, adverse weather and fighting on the way.
