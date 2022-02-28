Naogaon, Thakurgaon to get public universities

The drafts of 'Bangabandhu Public University Naogaon Act, 2022' and 'Thakurgaon University Act, 2022' were approved in principle at a cabinet meeting on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

"These are like most of the other national laws that have been drafted to set up universities in different places," he said.

The move is in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's promise to establish full-fledged public universities in the districts, according to Anwarul.

Similar to other public universities, the president will act as the chancellor and will appoint a renowned academic as vice-chancellor for a term of four years. "The universities will have two vice-chancellors and a treasurer. They will oversee its affairs," said Anwarul.

The draft laws set out the rules and regulations for conducting the activities and curriculum of the universities, he added.