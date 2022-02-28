For many Bangladeshis, trying to leave Ukraine now can be dangerous, says expat
Probash Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2022 02:44 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 02:54 AM BdST
Many Bangladesh expatriates have decided to stay in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, while many others are leaving the eastern European country – a choice that can cost them their lives in street fighting during curfew.
One of the Bangladeshis who decided to leave, Mahbub Parvez warned of the dangers of evacuation after crossing the border with Poland through Lviv on Sunday.
It was an almost 48-hour journey from Kyiv, the capital where Mahbub was working at a private company. He took trains and taxies and sometimes walked.
“I crossed the border by risking my life amid the curfew,” Mahbub gasped. The authorities are allowing Ukrainian women and children and foreigners to leave. Men aged between 17 and 60 are asked to join the fight.
“But crossing the border in this situation is very much dangerous; at least from today,” Mahbub said, urging fellow Bangladeshis in Kharkiv, Sumy, Lviv and other places to stay put in their homes, for the time being.
Citing the Ukrainian government, he said Ukrainian forces are fighting Russian saboteurs who are entering the cities wearing uniforms of the Ukrainian military to create confusion.
“Bangladeshis will have to take great risks if they want to get out for safety during curfew,” he said.
The foreign ministry in Dhaka said more than 400 Bangladeshis have left Ukraine safely since Russia launched the assault on Thursday. Most of them have gone to Poland, where the Bangladesh embassy arranged temporary shelter for nearly 50.
The embassy in Warsaw was working to rescue and relocate 28 Bangladesh nationals through the International Committee of the Red Cross. It was also trying to evacuate Bangladeshis who are in Ukrainian prisons through the International Organization of Migration.
Around 15 Bangladeshi students arrived in Hungary. The Bangladesh Embassy in Vienna is looking after them. “The number is likely to go up in the next few days. They're also willing to return to Bangladesh now,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest was taking care of three Bangladeshis who crossed the border into Romania. Seven more Bangladeshis were expected to enter Romania soon.
The government is arranging their repatriation, the statement said.
Just before the Russian forces pushed into Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, bdnews24.com's Germany Correspondent spoke to Saju Sarder, a Bangladeshi businessman in Ukraine.
Saju sent his Ukrainian wife and three daughters two days ago to the house of his brother-in-law who lives away from the city.
“I've become a part of everything of this city. I have four shops and four apartments here. So I don’t want to leave my home,” said Saju.
The place where his family were living with his brother-in-law also suffered bombings on Sunday.
“You can’t say where the risk is during a war,” Saju said.
A video sent by Saju showed the streets of the city empty. People were waiting outside a shop for food early morning.
