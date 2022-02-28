Bangladesh becomes top beneficiary of US COVID vaccine donations with 61m doses

The latest donations have been made to Bangladesh via COVAX, helping the effort to expand vaccinations across the country. So far the Western country has donated 61 million doses of the vaccines.

These ongoing donations of Pfizer vaccines are part of the broader commitment by the United States to provide one billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world through 2022, according to a US embassy statement.

The rest of the statement is as follows:

“This latest donation of Pfizer doses underscores the partnership between our two countries and the generosity of the American people in donating more COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh than to any other country in the world. More importantly, it reflects the work of the Government of Bangladesh and all partners involved in the rapid scale-up of the vaccination campaign to get shots in arms safely and efficiently,” said US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Helen LaFave.

The United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support every facet of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The United States has provided training to over 9,000 healthcare providers and volunteers on proper vaccination management, supported cold-chain storage and transportation, and assisted with targeted campaigns to vaccinate students and people in hard-to-reach communities.

The United States has also contributed over $131 million in COVID-related development and humanitarian assistance through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This assistance has saved lives and treated individuals infected with COVID-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved supply chain and logistics management systems. US support has also protected front line workers and increased the public’s knowledge on how to better protect themselves from infection.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of COVID-19 vaccines, making the United States the world’s largest donor for equitable global COVID-19 vaccine access.