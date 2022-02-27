Fire causes about Tk 10m worth of damages at Munshiganj furniture market

The incident occurred in Mirkadim area around 12:30 am on Sunday, said Abu Yousuf, senior station officer of Munshiganj Fire Station. As many as 13 shops were gutted in the fire.

Two units of the Munshignaj Fire Station and one from Kamalaghat Naval Fire Station rushed to the spot at 1 am and managed to douse the flames after an hour's effort.

“The fire suddenly started to spread in the middle of the night. The shops in the furniture market, one of the largest in the district, were burnt one after another. The shopkeepers were unable to save their goods. Various other shops, including hardware and paper bags, were destroyed,” said Abu.

Despite access to a nearby canal, the firefighters struggled to tame the flames due to their high intensity, he said. “People were unable to get close to the building because of the heat.”

The fire service could not immediately determine the cause of the fire. “The fire may have originated from a bamboo stack on the west side of the market. Fires are lit there to repel mosquitoes,” a fire service official said, citing locals.

Four shops also suffered partial damage in the fire and the total damage is believed to be in the millions, said Kamal Uddin Ahmed, a local businessman.

“It took some time to take control of the fire as its intensity was severe, leading to more damage,” said Munshiganj Sadar Police Station chief Abu Bakr Siddique.